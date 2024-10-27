Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 1,019,272 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $16,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

