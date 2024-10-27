Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 136.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 681.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

