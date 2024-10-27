Park Edge Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

TIP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $108.27. 1,677,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,922. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

