Park Edge Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 21,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. 440,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

