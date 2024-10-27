Park Edge Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,337 shares of company stock worth $303,970 in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.24.

RealReal Stock Down 1.3 %

RealReal stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 844,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,395. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $310.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

