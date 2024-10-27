Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 9,983 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $653,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,922 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

