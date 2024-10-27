Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 40.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $213,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $432,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $507.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $518.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.84 and its 200 day moving average is $465.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

