Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 5,797.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $589,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

