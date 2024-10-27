Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7,690.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $232.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

