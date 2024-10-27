Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $3,107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,664.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 355,437.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

