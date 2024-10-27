Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 504 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

