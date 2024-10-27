PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

