PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PMT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,087.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,607.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 346,358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

