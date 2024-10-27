PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

