Persistence Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.65 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Persistence has a market cap of $39.65 million and $353,828.63 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,766,085 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

