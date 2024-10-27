PFG Investments LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 198.9% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 963.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.