PFG Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

QUAL stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

