PFG Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

