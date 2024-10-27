PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,011 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWR stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

