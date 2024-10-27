PFG Investments LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.21.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

