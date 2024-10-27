PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.74%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

