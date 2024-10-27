PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

