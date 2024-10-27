Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 1,848,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.