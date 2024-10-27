Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 57 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Shares of ORLY traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,195.22. 238,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,296. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $895.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,081.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

