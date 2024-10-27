Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 274,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TOTL stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 207,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,164. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

