Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Price Performance

IWB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.39. 395,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,008. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $321.24. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.50.

Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

