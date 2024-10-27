Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $98.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 661.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Popular by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 53.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 708,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

