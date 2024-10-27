PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,356. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

