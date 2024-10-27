Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRENW remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,610. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Prenetics Global
