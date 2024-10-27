ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 30.93 ($0.40), with a volume of 592015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.62) target price on shares of ProCook Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

ProCook Group Stock Down 9.1 %

About ProCook Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.98. The company has a market capitalization of £32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ProCook Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of kitchenware and related products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Ecommerce and Retail. It offers a range of cookware and tableware products, and kitchen accessories; and holds properties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gloucester, the United Kingdom.

