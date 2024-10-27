ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Stake Increased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 46.5% during the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.2 %

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,653,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,953. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.