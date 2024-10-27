Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 322995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Prothena Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $822.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Prothena by 7,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

