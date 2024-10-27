Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $1.41 on Friday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Proximus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proximus

Proximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.