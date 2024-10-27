Pullen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,248.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,298.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,117.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $628.00 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

