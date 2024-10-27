Pullen Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

