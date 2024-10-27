Pullen Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoundThinking were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at $923,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,316.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

SoundThinking Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 million, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.15. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

