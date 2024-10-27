Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,703,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. 3,834,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,328. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

