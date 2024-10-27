Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $40.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 886,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,593. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

