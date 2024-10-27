Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.87. 574,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,311. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $293.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

