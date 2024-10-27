Richardson Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $921,565. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,482. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.