Richardson Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. 812,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

