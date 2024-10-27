Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $16.99 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.32. 4,424,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,792. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $253.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

