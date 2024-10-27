Ripio Credit Network Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,414.64 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,106.57 or 0.99987281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007148 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00057910 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

