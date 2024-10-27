Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Rise Gold stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About Rise Gold
