Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $665.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $660.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.00 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

