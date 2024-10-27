Saltmarble (SML) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

