Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Bought by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.