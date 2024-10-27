Scotiabank Trims Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Target Price to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

