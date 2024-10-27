Seagate Technology’s (STX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STX opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock valued at $23,238,106 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

