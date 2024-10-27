Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 13,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Shares of Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.
About Seazen Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.