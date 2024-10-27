Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 13,651,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Shares of Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 on Friday. Seazen Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

